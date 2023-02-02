HSE advising people to avail of Covid-19 booster clinics

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is urging people, aged 12 and older, to avail of their COVID-19 booster vaccine at their local walk-in clinics across the mid-west this bank holiday weekend.

These are walk-in clinics so no booking or appointment will be required.

While the incidence of COVID-19 has declined since Christmas, it continues to circulate widely in the community, with continued negative impacts on our health services.

More than 65% of people aged 18 and older in Limerick, Clare, and Tipperary have not had their second booster vaccine, while than more 50% of people aged 65 and older not availed of their third booster vaccine. This presents an increased risk of COVID-19 spread in the community, and serious illness in the vulnerable and elderly population.

The COVID-19 booster vaccine is safe and effective, and protects people from severe outcomes of COVID-19.

It may take up to 14 days for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to work so signing up as soon as possible will give your immune system time to be ready to protect you against infection.

If you are unsure about your vaccination status you can call HSELive on 1800 700 700.

People aged 18-49 must wait six months since their previous dose or COVID-19 infection to avail of their next booster vaccine.

Walk-in clinic details (Clare)

Ennis (Former Outpatients Dept, Ennis General Hospital, Gort Road) – Friday (Feb 3) 8.30am-5.30pm; Saturday (Feb 4) 9am-5pm; and Sunday (Feb 5) 10am-5pm

The HSE has also confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in Mid-West in the first three weeks of the year.

Week 1 (Jan 1-7): 255

Week 2 (Jan 8-14): 125

Week 3 (Jan 15-21): 85