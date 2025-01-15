HSE’s new campaign addresses HIV stigma

The HSE in partnership with people living with HIV, today launched ‘You, Me and HIV,’ a new nationwide campaign to address misconceptions around HIV and help reduce the stigma experienced by people living with HIV in Ireland.

The campaign features people living with HIV and their loved ones. The campaign was developed by the HSE in close collaboration with people living with HIV and community and voluntary groups.

Research has found that late diagnosis is often related to fear of diagnosis and stigma, highlighting the need to reduce stigma around HIV and testing. The latest figures*** from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show a decrease in the rate of first-time HIV diagnoses in Ireland in 2023. However, nearly two in five people (39%) were diagnosed late.

Knowing your HIV status allows you to get access to essential treatment and care to live a healthy life. Advancements in treatment for HIV, mean that people on effective treatment cannot pass HIV to sexual partners. In a recent survey, 71% of Irish adults were unaware of these advances in treatment. In addition, effective treatment in pregnancy prevents HIV transmission to babies.

HIV activists, and ‘Poz Vibes’ podcast creators Enda McGrattan, also known as drag star Veda Lady, and Robbie Lawlor, are among the people involved in the campaign. Veda explains why a change is needed, “We need to bring healing to the community, honour our past by ending HIV stigma and also ending HIV. Our main message is the scientific fact that once on effective treatment we can’t pass HIV on. We still need to get that message out, loud and clear to the general public but I think things are finally changing in Ireland, and I feel honoured to be a part of that movement.”

Robbie, says, “We have partnered with the HSE to let everyone know there is nothing shameful about living with HIV. Like anyone else, with effective treatment, we can live long, happy lives and there is zero chance that we can pass on HIV to our sexual partners.”

HIV Fact Check:

HIV, regardless of whether or not a person is on treatment, is not passed on from kissing, or from using the same cups, plates, forks or toilet seats. You can’t get HIV from shaking someone’s hand or giving them a hug.

People on effective treatment cannot pass HIV to sexual partners. When a person living with HIV is on effective treatment, the viral load is so low that it is not detected in their blood. This is often referred to as ‘undetectable’ equals ‘untransmittable’ (U=U).

People living with HIV on effective treatment can have healthy pregnancies and go on to deliver healthy babies without passing on the virus. Effective treatment in pregnancy prevents infection in babies. HIV is not a reason to avoid pregnancy.

HIV and AIDS are not the same thing. HIV is a virus that attacks the human immune system weakens its ability to fight infection and disease. AIDS describes the group of illnesses that you can get in the late stage of HIV infection. Most people with HIV will not develop AIDS-related illnesses because of the advancements in treatments.

With effective treatment, those living with HIV can go on to live a long, and healthy life.

In the advertising campaign, which starts from 14 January 2025, people living with HIV and their loved ones, share their experiences of living with HIV, what it’s meant for their relationship and what they have learned in the process.

Galway nurse and HIV activist Aoife Commins and her father Pat Commins share their memories of when Aoife got her HIV diagnosis:

Aoife says, “The worst part of the diagnosis wasn’t actually being told I had HIV, because I knew I was going to be ok, and live a normal, healthy life. I think the hardest part was the stigma.”

Pat adds, “It was really reassuring to hear that Aoife with the medication, could go on and live a long life and have her own family too. If I could change one thing in Ireland it would be to increase public awareness and understanding of HIV.”

Ainara Pedroso and her husband Peter Thijs, both working and living in Cork are celebrating their 7th anniversary together. They share their story of falling in love just a few months after Ainara learned of her diagnosis and started treatment.

Ainara says, “There are many people out there from all backgrounds and genders with HIV living a normal life. You can have an absolutely normal life, you can go on to find love, the right partner who loves and understands. You can go on to have children without the fear of the virus passing on to them.”

Peter comments, “Growing up in Belgium and the Netherlands there was a lot of education and awareness around HIV. I knew there was no danger of transmission of the virus once you were on effective treatment. Ainara invited me to one of her medical appointments, although I was already informed, I said it was no harm to go and ask any questions. It really takes less than a minute of talking with someone who knows about HIV, or to find the evidence based information, to clear up any doubts or concerns you might have living as partners.”

Acknowledging the support and important role of each person taking part in the campaign, Prof Fiona Lyons, National Clinical Lead, HSE Sexual Health Programme, looks to the future and what the campaign set out to achieve, “Thanks to the generosity, bravery and passion of Veda, Robbie, Aoife, Pat, Ainara and Peter, we are confident that ‘You, Me and HIV’ will make a real and lasting impact on the HIV-related stigma that persists in Ireland today.

“Through sharing their real life experiences, advice and reassurance it helps us address misconceptions, and helps ensure the wider public has the most up to date facts and information about HIV. Additionally, we hope the campaign will alleviate fears about getting tested for HIV or seeking treatment. Please do not delay, we are here to help you. You deserve to live a healthy and happy life like everyone else.”

For more resources on HIV see hse.ie/HIV