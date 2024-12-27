Parents urged to get nasal spray flu vaccine for children

Public Health HSE Mid West is appealing to parents to avail of the free nasal spray flu vaccine for their children, as flu cases have doubled in the Mid West region.

HSE Mid West will hold three free, walk-in pop-up clinics for children, aged 2-17 years, in Limerick City, Ennis, and Nenagh over the coming weeks (details below) for parents who may have missed the opportunity with their GP or pharmacy.

The LAIV (Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine) nasal spray vaccine remains free at participating GPs and pharmacies for all children aged 2-17 years.

LAIV nasal spray vaccine clinics for children:

Ennis Primary Care Centre: Monday, December 30, 11am-3pm

Influenza (flu) cases have doubled in the Mid West and nationally in the past week. According to the latest figures*, flu cases in the Mid West doubled from 31 in Week 49 to 70 in Week 50 (last week).

Dr Mai Mannix, Area Director of Public Health HSE Mid West, said: “We are concerned about the rise of flu in the Mid West region in recent weeks. This is why I am encouraging parents to avail of the free nasal spray flu vaccine at our pop-up clinics, or through your GP or pharmacy. It is quick and painless, and it will protect your child against flu during the winter months ahead. Flu is serious, and it can be dangerous and lead to pneumonia and bronchitis in children.”