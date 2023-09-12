Young people urged to register for HPV vaccine

HSE Mid-West is urging women and men to avail of the life-saving HPV vaccine, to protect themselves against HPV-related cancers and genital warts.

As part of the Laura Brennan HPV (human papillomavirus) Vaccine Catch-Up Programme, the vaccine is now available to:

men, aged 21 and younger

women, aged 24 and younger.

The programme will run until December 31. Eligible people can register at www.hpv.ie to receive a HPV vaccine.

For the month of September, the HSE Mid-West team will be appealing to the young population in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary, to avail of this important vaccine. The HSE will establishing pop-up vaccine clinics at Higher Education Institutions in Limerick this month.

The HPV vaccine protects against the types of HPV that cause approximately 90% of cervical cancers; 90-95% of HPV-related anal cancer; and 90% of genital warts.

We are particularly appealing to women who have left secondary school and did not previously receive the vaccine. It is possible people did not receive the vaccine between 2020 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are also appealing to eligible young men to avail of the vaccine in order to protect themselves and their sexual partners against HPV-related infections and cancers.

Around 1-in-3 men can carry a strain of HPV, and 1-in-5 men can carry high-risk strains of HPV. This emphasises the importance of boys and young men getting the HPV vaccine.

According to the latest data, there has been 81.7% uptake of the HPV vaccine among 1st year secondary school girls. This is below 87.3% uptake in 2019/2020.

Dr Breda Cosgrove, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, Public Health HSE Mid-West said: “The welcome extension of the HPV vaccine catch-up programme means we now have a great opportunity to protect more young men and women against HPV infection which can lead to cancer, such as cervical, anal, penile, throat, and oral cancers, as well as genital warts. I would strongly encourage young people to receive this safe and effective vaccine and to protect themselves against HPV.”

Dr Phil Fitzgerald, Principal Medical Officer, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare said “It is welcome that the Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-Up Programme has been extended, and that the vaccine is now also being offered free of charge to males up to the age of 21. The HPV vaccine has been available to First Year boys since September 2019, but this is the first time that this vaccine has been offered for free to many young men in this age group. I want to make a special appeal to these men to avail of this opportunity, as well as those young men and women who were previously offered the vaccine but did not get it. The HPV vaccine is safe and usually only one dose is needed. Please get the vaccine by registering for your appointment at any of the pop-up clinics taking place throughout Clare, North Tipperary and Limerick between now and December.”

Dr Naro Imcha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and Associate Clinical Director of Maternal & Child Health, UL Hospitals Group said: “As an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, I am deeply committed to promoting women’s health and well-being. The threat of the Human Papillomavirus is real, often showing no symptoms, silently lurking until it manifests as a more serious condition. The HPV vaccine is a powerful solution and a proactive step towards protecting yourself and your loved ones from potential cancers of the cervix, throat, and more.”

“The HPV vaccine is freely available to you in Ireland. Its efficacy in fending off HPV-related conditions is well-established, and its safety record is exemplary. After rigorous scientific research and extensive global usage, the vaccine has been deemed both safe and trustworthy, meeting the highest international standards. By opting for this safe, effective, and free vaccine, you’re safeguarding your health and joining a collective effort to protect. Immunisation reduces the overall spread of the virus, leading to a healthier community. Embrace this opportunity with confidence,” Dr Imcha stated.

Available clinics

13/09/23 – Ennis PCC -10:00-13:00

27/09/23- Ennis PCC – 13:00-16:00

Additional clinics will be held across the Mid-West throughout the remainder of this year. Details will be posted on www.hpv.ie

The human papillomavirus, or HPV, can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men. The vaccine, which is proven to be safe and effective, protects against the types of HPV that cause 9 out of 10 cervical cancers.

Recent research has highlighted that almost one in three men over the age of 15 is infected with at least one genital human papillomavirus (HPV) and one in five is infected with one or more high-risk HPV (HR-HPV) types.

Some types of HPV can lead to cancer in men, including penile, anal, oral, and throat cancers, while others lead to anogenital warts.

The HPV vaccine has been offered to girls since 2010 as part of the school immunisation programme. The programme was extended in 2019 to include boys in first year of second-level schools. This programme will continue as normal throughout 2023 and is not part of the catch-up programme.

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-up Programme will run until December 31.

It is open to those who have not received a HPV vaccine and are:

females who are 24 years of age or younger

males who are 21 years of age or younger

The HPV vaccine will be delivered by HSE vaccinators and is available free-of-charge through HSE vaccination clinics.

Eligible people can register at www.hpv.ie to receive a HPV vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recently advised that only one dose of HPV vaccine is required in those aged under 25. Anyone with a weak immune system will require three doses.