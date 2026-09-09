Comfort Keepers Opens New Clare Office

Comfort Keepers – one of Ireland’s largest long standing homecare providers – is delighted to celebrate the opening of its new office in Ennis, Co. Clare.

The official opening event is taking place at its new premises – its new office Unit 5a Block B, Quin Road industrial Estate, Ennis V95 C668. It is expected that the development will create 75 jobs in the local area.

The new office will support personalised home care services for older people, and individuals with additional needs, while also creating valuable local employment opportunities. In addition to meeting the growing demand for home care services for families across County Clare, the move reinforces Comfort Keepers’ commitment to supporting communities through high-quality, person-centred care.

- Advertisement -

The expansion comes at a time when our aging population increasingly requires support to live at home independently. Recent research from the Comfort Keepers Connection Index indicates two in three people would rather remain in their own home as they age, even if it means adapting how they live, and 90% believe communities are stronger when people who need care can continue living locally. Our research also highlights the sense of identity that is tied into one’s community. More than three quarters of people say their local community is central to who they are. Home is not just the house. It is knowing the person in the local shop, going to your club, having coffee with somebody and being somewhere you are known. Connection is not a nice to have, it is part of wellbeing, independence and ultimately how well we live.

Collette Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer of Comfort Keepers, said:

“We are delighted to officially open our new Clare office, bringing professional home care closer to local families. Home is more than a place. It provides people with a sense of familiarity, belonging and connection. Our goal is to help people remain independent, connected and living safely and well within the homes and communities they know and love. Recruitment is now underway for compassionate carers and care professionals, and we encourage anyone with an interest in a career in care to drop into the office to meet the local team and find out more. Equally, families are very welcome to pop in to learn more about our services or discuss care options for loved ones.”

Comfort Keepers invests in its employees’ development from the very beginning and offers them a rewarding career. Through its sister training company, Elevation Training Ireland, the company ensures every staff member has access to ongoing education, career progression, and the opportunity to achieve their full potential.

The Clare office will deliver a full range of services tailored to the needs of each client. These services include personal care, companionship, aged care support, disability support and reduced mobility support. The team also provides specialised Dementia and Alzheimer’s care, respite care, palliative support, and complex care for acquired brain injury or chronic illness. Additional services include care for children with additional needs, overnight care, and light housekeeping support.

The company recently became the Official Community Impact Partner of the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening communities, promoting inclusion and keeping people stay connected at every stage of life. Comfort Keepers has also been named the Business All-Star, All-Ireland Champion Home Care Company 2026. It has achieved this accreditation three years in a row, reflecting its commitment to trusted care, professional excellence and supporting people with compassion.

To find out more, visit www.comfortkeepers.ie or email recruitment@comfortkeepers.ie.

ENDS

For more information, contact Ger on 087 2488393 or at ger@communicationsclinics.ie

Notes to Editors:

Photos:

Photos to follow from John Kelly Photography

About Comfort Keepers

Award-winning Comfort Keepers has over 21 years’ experience delivering high-quality home care across Ireland. It works closely with the HSE, their clients, and their families and is committed to helping people live with dignity, independence and confidence while staying connected to the communities that matter the most to them.

Comfort Keepers provides person-centred services 365 days of the year – its support is tailored to each person’s unique qualities, helping them stay connected to their community, their routines, and the life they love. It can be short-term or long-term, whether it is an hour a day, 5 hours, overnight, or 24/7.

Comfort Keepers offers personal assistance, support with activities of daily living, homemaking, personal care, mobility and medication support. It also provides specialist care such as Dementia care, Palliative care, Disability support, long-term/chronic illness support, and Respite care for families.

All Comfort Keepers services are provided by professionally trained, qualified, vetted, and supported care teams, with experienced social care client service management, nursing clinical oversight and, most importantly, in partnership with each person.

Comfort Keepers’ management team collectively has over 100 years’ experience working in the healthcare industry.

Nationally, Comfort Keepers has almost 2000 employees (between office staff and carers).

Comfort Keepers’ ethos is to support its employees in every way it can to provide the best care possible through:

Educational assistance

Competitive pay and benefits that recognise the length of service and qualifications

Mileage and transport support, including company cars

Travel allowance

QQI training

Free certified online training courses

24/7 support and guidance

Recognition programmes and annual awards

Opportunities for career progression

Opportunities to collaborate and celebrate

Wellbeing and EAP programmes

A culture of transparency, respect and safety.

Comfort Keepers is ISO accredited and an HSE-preferred provider of homecare services. Its sister training company, Elevation Training Ireland, is QQI accredited.

Visit comfortkeepers.ie for more information.