Gold, silver and bronze awards for Dromoland Castle

The iconic Dromoland Castle in Co. Clare swept the medals table winning gold, silver and bronze accolades at the prestigious Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards.

Now in their 35th year, the Gold Medal Hotel Awards are recognised as the leading independent awards programme for the Irish hospitality industry. Judged by industry experts, the Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across the island of Ireland.

The Castle Spa at Dromoland was awarded the Gold Award for Ireland’s Five Star Spa Experience. The luxurious and serene space which reopened in 2023 includes six treatment rooms, a twin suite, an Amber and Quartz Crystal bed, and a sublime relaxation space – The Whisper Room.

Thoughtful details including beautiful silk robes, and treatments from premier skincare brands Dr Barbara Sturm, Seabody and OSKIA have ensured it’s a transcendent space of tranquillity.

The historic hotel was runner up for Ireland’s Five Star Resort, and took Bronze for Ireland’s Sustainability / Leading Green Hotel.

Dromoland Castle Hotel Director Mark Nolan says: “Bringing gold, silver and bronze awards back to county Clare from the Gold Medal Awards is a true honour. The Castle Spa in particular is fast becoming a jewel in Dromoland Castle’s crown and being named the best Five Star Spa Experience in the country where there are so many incredible spas is a real credit to our team who work tirelessly to ensure every guest feels nurtured, reset and returned to their true self.”

The recognition from the 2024 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards kicks off a brand new year at the resort which finished last year on the receiving end of a swathe of accolades including: the Luxury Travel Advisor 2024 Award of Excellence; Sustainable Hotel Preferred GIFFTS Hotels Recipient 2024; Gold Medal Awards Ireland’s Leading Green Hotel; and Ireland’s Best Hotel as voted by the general public in the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2024.