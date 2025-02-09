IHF Shannon name Italo Tucci ‘Employee of the Year’

Italo Tucci, Accounts Assistant at Great National South Court Hotel has been announced as the 2024/2025 Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) Shannon Branch ‘Employee of the Year’.

The announcement was made at an awards ceremony at the Great National South Court Hotel, where guests gathered to celebrate and recognise nine nominees from hotels and guesthouses across the region who have made an outstanding contribution to their workplace.

Congratulating Italo on the award, IHF Shannon Branch Representative, Dermot Kelly said the judges highlighted Italo’s commitment to his work, flexibility to assist across the hotel and dedication to the team on a daily basis.

At the event, IHF President, Michael Magner congratulated all nominees and spoke about the exceptional people within the sector whose contribution to tourism and hospitality is key to its success as Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, supporting over 270,000 livelihoods – including over 24,700 jobs throughout Clare and Limerick.

Italo has worked at Great National South Court Hotel for nearly three years. Initially Italo joined the team as a receptionist before transitioning into the role of Accounts Assistant. Italo quickly became invaluable in his new role given his understanding of the link between accounts and the front desk. Colleagues say ‘’Italo is a shining example of what it means to be a team player. He takes great pride in his work and is always ready to support his colleagues’’.

IHF CEO Paul Gallagher spoke about the amazing contribution that countless people make every day to Irish tourism. He said: “This year’s nominees are fantastic examples of what lies at the heart of our success as a world-class hotels sector, ensuring visitors feel welcome while creating lasting and truly memorable experiences for guests.”

The IHF Shannon Branch extends its gratitude to the expert judging panel of Bernadette Enright, Project Manager at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Daniel McCarthy, General Manager at the Talbot Hotel Carlow who had the difficult job of selecting a winner from the nominees.

The members of the IHF Shannon Branch now wish Italo the very best of luck as he goes on to represent them at the upcoming National IHF Employee of the Year Awards which will be held during the IHF’s Annual Conference which will take place at the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney later this month.