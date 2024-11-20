33 new homes opened in Scarriff and Sixmilebridge

Two new social housing developments in County Clare, with a total approved budget of €11.2 million, were officially opened today by the Cathaoirleach of County Clare, Cllr Alan O’ Callaghan.

The developments in Scarriff and Sixmilebridge provide 33 new homes through direct build schemes and are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The new homes comprise of a mix of one, two, three-bedroom dwellings designed and built to the highest standard and provide a high-quality living environment for their residents. The units feature a high-specification finish with an emphasis on energy efficiency.

- Advertisement -

The developments are being delivered as part of Housing for All, the Government’s plan for housing to 2030.

The Droichead Nua development in Scarriff, is made up of 18 social housing units and has been provided through a direct build scheme by Clare County Council. This development had an approved budget of over €6.2 million. This project was completed this month by the Clare County Council appointed contractor Coolsivna Construction Ltd. The design team for Droichead Nua was Hassett Leyden Flynn & Associates, Tom McNamara & Partners and Don O’Malley & Partners.

The Baile Uí Loideáin development in Sixmilebridge, provides a further 15 social housing units for the county through a second direct build scheme by the local authority. This development had an approved budget of almost €5 million. The appointed contractor for this project was Jada Construction Ltd and it was also completed this month. The design team for his project was EML architects Ltd, Tom McNamara & Partners, P. Coleman & Associates and Moloney Fox.

Officially opening both housing developments Cllr O’Callaghan said, “Today marks a significant milestone for County Clare, in particular the communities of Sixmilebridge and Scarriff, as we officially open these social housing developments, providing high quality, sustainable homes for residents. These new homes are a foundation for stability and growth, ensuring that families and individuals can thrive in our community.”

Clare County Council Director of Service for Social Development Jason Murphy said, “As Director of Service for Clare County Council, I am delighted to be part of the official opening of these two social housing developments. These homes reflect our commitment to addressing housing needs in county Clare. The projects reflect the strength of collaboration between our staff, contractors and the wider community – ensuring quality housing that meets both present and future needs.”

Meanwhile Chair of the SPC for Social Development Cllr John Crowe said, “The addition of this proposed development of residential social housing units will further address the social housing needs in the county, delivering homes for those most in need.”

Chair of the Killaloe Municipal District Cllr Joe Cooney added, “This is an exciting project that will provide families with secure, high-quality A-rated homes in the heart of sustainable and vibrant communities and further endorses Clare County Council’s commitment to delivering and meeting our targets under Housing for All.”