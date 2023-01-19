Ambassador of Luxembourg visits Shannon Airport

The Shannon Airport Group today welcomed the Ambassador of Luxembourg, in what was her first visit to Shannon Airport since the establishment of the embassy in Ireland.

Ambassador Florence Ensch is the first resident Ambassador of Luxembourg to Ireland after she was appointed in November 2021.

Arriving at Shannon Airport, Ambassador Ensch was welcomed by the CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine, and was briefed on activities at the airport and across the Shannon Campus.

During her visit, Ambassador Ensch was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission and Consul, André Flammang.

Mary Considine, CEO, the Shannon Airport Group said; “It was a pleasure to welcome H.E Ambassador Florence Ensch, the first Ambassador of Luxembourg to Ireland, to the Shannon Campus today. It gave us the opportunity to highlight the growing aviation cluster here, initiatives we have undertaken across our Shannon Campus, and explore opportunities for further business links between our two countries.”