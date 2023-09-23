President Zelensky holds unplanned meeting at Shannon

The Ukrainian President has held an unplanned meeting with Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan when his flight made a technical stop at Shannon Airport this morning.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aircraft stopped at Shannon to refuel while returning from visits to the United States and Canada. It was Mr Zelensky’s second visit to the US in a year.

Mr Zelensky addressed the United Nations General Assembly and met with US President Joe Biden at the White House before later ravelling to Canada where he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ukrainian Government Airbus A319 jet made a planned but unannounced stop at Shannon Airport while travelling to the US last week. The flight stopped again in Shannon this morning to take on fuel before continuing its journey back to Ukraine.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Zelensky said: “At Shannon Airport, I held an unscheduled meeting with President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

I am grateful for Sudan’s consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia.”

“I invited him to support the Grain From Ukraine initiative and take part in this year’s summit. We considered possible platforms for intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and African countries,” Mr Zelensky added.