Investigation launched after two Gardaí assaulted

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a recent incident where two members of the force were injured.

At approximately 1am on the Thursday, 27th October 2022 Gardaí responded to a call of a male engaging in threatening and drunken behaviour in the Woodquay area of Ennis. It’s believed he was kicking taxis and may have engaged in damaging other such property.

On arrival at the scene Gardaí met with this male who then attacked the two Gardaí. Both Gardaí were injured as a result of the assault.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed: “An investigation is on-going into the assault on both Gardaí and the criminal damage incidents and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed these incidents or anyone who may have dash cam or camera footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”