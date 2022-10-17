Works to improve Ennis water quality continue

Irish Water has said safeguarding the water supply in Ennis is a vital focus for the utility with further works planned as part of its programme to drive down leakage and reduce the number of bursts and unplanned outages impacting the community.

Irish Water, in partnership with Clare County Council, is replacing over 550 meters of ageing and problematic backyard service connections in Hermitage in Ennis to provide a more reliable water supply, improve water quality and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage.

The works, which are due to begin this week, are a critical step in conserving our precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

Backyard services are found in older areas, often installed to the rear of a customer’s property and typically made of cast iron or lead. Due to the age and deteriorating condition of the pipework, they are often a significant source of leakage and supply disruption for customers. Backyard services are usually shared, running through a number of neighbouring properties making it difficult to detect and repair leaks. Where properties share a connection, leaks and bursts affect all connected properties, resulting in low pressure and/or outages.

Irish Water would like to thank all customers in Hermitage who have engaged with us and assisted us in the provision of our back yard services programme which will not only result in significant water savings but will also reduce the number of bursts and outages impacting customers. These projects are only successful if all customers on a shared water connection support and facilitate these vital works so that the old and leaking mains can be decommissioned.

Speaking about the benefits of the project, Gerry O’Donnell, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, said: “Old backyard service connections are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains and service connections in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground. We would like to thank the local residents in Hermitage for facilitating these works and working with us to provide a more secure and reliable water supply for generations to come.”

These works will be carried out by Shareridge Civil Engineering in partnership with Clare County Council on behalf of Irish Water and are due to be completed by the end of November.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. Irish Water is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply. To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page at www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.