Killaloe and Cleggan Coast Guard assist in Clare search

The search continued today for a person reported missing at the Cliffs of Moher over a fortnight ago.

Concern had been expressed for the wellbeing of a woman after her car and some personal belongings were located in the area on the evening Thursday November 17th. Gardaí mounted a search for the woman.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, were initially requested to assist Gardaí with a search of the area. Volunteers from Kilkee Coast Guard joined the search the following morning while Rescue 115 also returned to the scene to carry out further searches

The search resumed today with additional Coast Guard volunteers travelling from East Clare and West Galway to assist their Doolin colleagues.

Members of unmanned arial system (UAS) from the Killaloe and Cleggan units of the Irish Coast Guard travelled to the Cliffs of Moher. The drone team undertook searches over several hours but no trace of the woman has been reported.