‘Communities in Bloom’ judges to visit Ennis

Ennis, County Clare, is participating in the 29th edition of ‘Communities in Bloom’ in the International Challenge – Medium category, along with Brooks Regional, Alberta, Canada, and Monfalcone, Italy.

The community will be rated from 1 to 5 ‘Blooms’, based on the scoring obtained. Ennis will also aim to obtain Bronze, Silver, or Gold levels in its 5-Bloom rating.

The Communities in Bloom judges, Berta Briggs from Wetaskiwin, Alberta, Canada, and Dr Andrea Bocsi from Dunaujvaros Fejér, Hungary, will be evaluating Ennis Town from 23rd to 25th July, 2023. Ennis Municipal District would like to remind all businesses and residents to please tidy up their property in preparation for the arrival of the judges.

The National and International results will be announced in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo, Alberta, Canada, from 27th September to 1st October, 2023, during the National Symposium on Parks & Grounds and the National & International Awards celebrating ‘Northern Blooms’.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit volunteer and partnership-driven organisation that uses a multi-tiered competitive evaluation process to foster community strength, involvement, and continuous improvement. This is accomplished by nurturing environmental sustainability, enhancements of green spaces, and heritage conservation in cultural and natural environments encompassing municipal, residential, commercial, and institutional spaces.

The Communities in Bloom vision is to inspire all communities to enhance the quality of life and our environment through people and plants to create community pride. “Growing Great Places Together” is their slogan, and it captures the essence of the program.