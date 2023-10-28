Guilfoyle selected as Sinn Féin Ennis candidate

Ennis Sinn Féin members have selected cumann chairman Tommy Guilfoyle as the party’s candidate for the 2024 local elections.

Mr Guilfoyle is well known for his work as a community activist and volunteer with Clarecastle GAA, Ladies Football and Camogie Club, the Clare Council of Trade Unions, the Congress Information and Opportunity Centre, the Clare International Brigades Commemorative Collective and the Francis Street Alliance.

Following his selection, the Clarecastle man said: “I would like to express my fraternal gratitude to my cumann comrades for selecting me to run in the next local election. I am a husband and father in a family where both parents work and I fully understand the struggles and worries facing people, every minute of every day. I believe that a strong Sinn Féin representation on the Clare County Council can create real, progressive change. The village of Clarecastle, our capital town Ennis and its surrounds are great places to live, work and raise a family, and I firmly believe by working together we can make them even better.”

- Advertisement -

“I am a trade union activist and I’m involved in ongoing campaigns for better workers rights and livelihoods. As a member of the Council’s Social Development Strategic Policy Committee, I’ve pushed hard for improved facilities and services for our community and crucially on alleviating the housing crisis.”

Asked what his main priorities would be as a councillor, Tommy said, “We need improved local health and mental health services and community policing, a strong county council can push central government on these issues. I believe our local services, infrastructure and recreational amenities need maintenance and improving.

Housing, social and affordable will be a top priority for me and working hard in the council chamber to have more homes made available will always be a core campaign. I will continue to work for better workers rights and the rights of people with disabilities. We need to ensure we have a vibrant commercial and tourism sector to fuel economic growth for the benefit of all. I vow to genuinely listen to people and represent our communities at every twist and turn. I will push for a more open and transparent council executive and for greater local democracy. I am proud to be a signatory to a document named ‘A Trade Union Vision for a New and United Ireland’. I will continue campaigning for a United Ireland and for a reunification referendum as allowed for in the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Guilfoyle added.