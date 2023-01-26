Lisdoonvarna Heritage Plan and Design Guide launched

Clare County Council has officially launched a new heritage plan and design guide for Lisdoonvarna which sets out proposals to inform and guide the town’s future development and ensure the conservation of its rich heritage.

The Lisdoonvarna Heritage Plan and Design Guide proposes numerous upgrades, public realm improvements and developments. A Heritage Trail is proposed to connect the many heritage sites in the town, including the Spa Wells, bridges, significant buildings and views, which, alongside an audio guide, can highlight local stories, folklore and history along the trail.

Other proposed upgrades include public realm improvements for the Main Square, Lower Main Street and Tivoli Terrace, along with conceptual drawings for the town’s arrival points, the Twin Wells, Rathlaun Wells, and the viewpoints at the Spectacle Bridge, Gowlaun Spa and Maryville House.

The Heritage Plan and Design Guide also makes proposals for the Spa Wells complex. The Lisdoonvarna Spa Wells holds a fascinating story of geology, water and people and is known for its wellness and tourism offering, as well as its heritage. The town and Spa Wells contain an array of significant historical buildings and biodiversity which, alongside the treasure trove of natural, built and cultural heritage, makes Lisdoonvarna the important heritage town that it is.

The town streetscape, its architectural conservation area and the Spa Wells complex are very valuable resources to the local community and visitors to the town and, in the context of tourism, Lisdoonvarna adds to the already significant offering of the Burren and County Clare.

Cllr Joe Garrihy, Clare County Council, who has been closely involved in the development of the plan, said: “The Lisdoonvarna Heritage Plan and Design Guide is a major step forward in the future renewal of the town and a guide for future direction, which has been articulated to the local community and agreed upon as part of the planning process.”

Helen Quinn, Acting Senior Planner, Clare County Council, said: “The Plan and Design Guide will act as a boost in confidence for Lisdoonvarna’s economic future and incorporates measures which will build on the town’s role as a service centre for the wider North Clare area.”

The Lisdoonvarna Heritage Plan and Design Guide has been in development since August 2022. Throughout the development of the plan, Clare County Council has been working alongside the community in Lisdoonvarna and local community groups, including the Lisdoonvarna Fáilte CLG, the Lisdoonvarna and Rooska Spa Wells Trust, the Lisdoonvarna Historical Society and the local Tidy Towns group, as well as many local businesses and individuals who have been engaged in community consultation meetings since August.

The plan is an action under the Clare Heritage Plan 2017-2023 and the Clare County Development Plan 2017-2023 and was funded by the Heritage Council and Clare County Council.