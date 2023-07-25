Man arrested following alleged assault in Kilrush

One man is recovering in hospital while a second has been arrested following an alleged assault incident in West Clare.

The incident occurred earlier this afternoon on Moore Street in Kilrush.

Gardaí were called to the scene and found that a man in his 30s had sustained injuries and was removed to hospital for treatment. Another man, understood to be in his 20s, was later arrested.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault which occurred on Moore Street in Kilrush earlier this afternoon.

A man in his 30s was later taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment. A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Clare.”