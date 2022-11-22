Man charged in connection with Ennis drugs seizure

Gardaí in Clare have scored further success as part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy.

On Monday, 14th November 2022 members from the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Ennis Garda Station carried out a number of searches in the Ennis town area.

During the course of these searches approximately €47,000 euros worth of suspected Cannabis Herb was located and seized.

A male in his early 40’s was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 legislation. He was charged and brought in custody before Ennis District Court on the 15th November where he was released on bail to appear at a later date before the same court.

The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.