Care urged in Estuary as humpback whale sighted

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has reached put to the Harbour Master at Shannon Foynes Port Company regarding the humpback whale in the Shannon Estuary, which was first reported to the IWDG on the 28th of November.

According to the IWDG, this is the first case of a humpback whale in the estuary, and we need to exercise due care. The Shannon is a high-density maritime traffic area, so the whale is at increased risk of a ship strike.

An IWDG spokesperson said: “We hope a temporary marine notice could be issued to avoid any issues regarding a ship strike by asking ships to slow down between Loop Head and Kerry Head to Tarbert Lighthouse. 10 knots is usually the recommended maximum speed in high risk areas, however this does not eliminate the risk.

- Advertisement -

Additionally we would ask ships to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for the whale during daylight hours in the Shannon Estuary. If they do see the humpback whale, we would ask them to attempt avoiding the animal by slowing down and/or manoeuvring out of its way, if this can be done safely.”

The whale continues to thrive in the Shannon Estuary and was seen in recent days between Killimer, Co Clare and Tarbert, Co Kerry.

On Saturday afternoon, the whale was seen breaching many times between Moneypoint Power Station and the ferry.

When they do encounter the humpback whale, or any whale, we would encourage them to report the sighting for the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group so we can keep an eye on its movements. Reports can be made here.

Any images of the humpback are always welcomed as we can use those to identify the animal and gather information about age, sex and body condition.