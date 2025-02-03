Section of historic Liscannor Pier at risk of collapsing

A section of a historic pier in North Clare is at risk of collapsing after it suffered extensive damage during Storm Éowyn last Friday.

Liscannor Pier is almost 200 years old and has considerable historical significance for the local community and North Clare. The harbour was once a hub for fishing vessels as well as a location from where locally quarried Liscannor Stone was shipped all over the world for many years.

In 2014, a section of the pier wall collapsed into the sea and was never reconstructed while the surface of the pier was also extensively damaged at the time but was repaired. The then Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Minister Simon Coveney visited Liscannor to see the damage caused to the centuries-old pier.

Rock armour protection at the rear of pier has suffered damage from storm surges during previous weather events however, the damage caused by Storm Éowyn has given cause for concern. The rear wall was left unsupported following the most recent Status Red storm leaving the sea visible through a large hole in the structure.

A large section of the pier has been cordoned off from the public while local fishermen are concerned they will not be able to make a living if further damage is caused to the pier and small harbour. A large amount of stone debris from the damaged pier can be seen at the base of the pier at low tide.

Local fisherman Michael O’Connell told Clare FM that he believes this issue is now an ’emergency’ and that problems surrounding the condition of the pier have been raised with Clare County Council over the past eight or nine months.

Mr O’Connell said if emergency works were carried out now, he might be able to return to sea to work. If that doesn’t happen, he fears that local fishermen will not be able to get back to work for some time and that local businesses will be left without seafood.

A spokesperson for the local authority confirmed: “Clare County Council is aware that there has been extensive damage to the pier. A preliminary assessment has been carried out, and Clare County Council has begun the necessary process.”