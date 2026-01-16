Join the Team at HSE Mid West Mental Health Services

HSE Mid West’s Mental Health Service is now inviting applications for Attendant/Aide positions across Ennis, Kilrush, Shannon and North Clare.

These roles are an essential part of the high‑quality, person‑centred care delivered throughout the region.

Successful applicants will join a dedicated multi‑disciplinary team supporting service users across a range of mental health settings, including community residences, day services and approved centres. Attendants play a vital role in maintaining safe, clean and welcoming environments, supporting daily living activities, and ensuring dignity, respect and comfort for all service users.

These positions offer permanent and part‑time opportunities, making them ideal for those seeking stability, flexibility or a long‑term career path within the health service. As pensionable roles with attractive rates of pay, they provide excellent security and benefits. Full training is provided, including infection control, HACCP, fire safety, manual handling and other essential skills — giving new team members the confidence and support they need to thrive.

HSE Mid West Mental Health Services is committed to delivering compassionate, recovery‑focused care across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary. Attendants are a valued part of this mission, contributing to safe, high‑quality environments where service users can experience dignity, independence and wellbeing.

If you are reliable, compassionate and interested in starting or developing a career with the HSE, we would love to hear from you. Full details, including eligibility criteria and application forms are available at here.

*The closing date for applications is Friday, 30th January at 12 noon.