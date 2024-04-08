Suicide prevention event wins widespread support

A registered mental health counsellor’s effort to stop the stigma of suicide has won “incredible” widespread backing ahead of a major upcoming event.

Sheila McMahon, who hails from Newmarket-on-Fergus in County Clare, Ireland, and is based in Lichfield, Staffordshire, UK, will fly back home to deliver a suicide prevention event on Tuesday 16th April.

The suicide prevention event, which has already won the backing of Bishop Fintan Monahan, will be held in County Clare’s The Inn at Dromoland, which is just a 30 minute drive from the Cliffs of Moher where a number of deaths by suicide, including that of a childhood neighbour, prompted Sheila to take action.

The Inn at Dromoland has another poignant connection and it’s one of the reasons why it was keen to support Sheila’s talk. And that’s because a former employee there also died by suicide the same week as Sheila’s former neighbour.

Sheila held her first suicide prevention talk in the county last summer, but this year momentum and support has reached new heights and will see a number of speakers also deliver talks.

Speakers include Dr Mary Honan, Bishop Fintan Monahan, Councillor candidate Pat Barry, Irish Farmers Association and it’s also being supported by Haven Hub and West Clare Mental Health Association.

Bishop Fintan, who is the Bishop of the Killaloe Diocese, which incorporates Ennis, spoke to Sheila earlier this year in a podcast in which they discussed suicide and historical stigma surrounding it.

Sheila said: “This event is about moving away from silence and using our voices to create positive change.

Sheila’s event will raise money for mental health support in County Clare.

It starts at 8pm and finishes around 10pm. People can turn up on the night and admission is 15 Euro cash on the door.

The evening will also feature a remembrance for loved ones lost to suicide.

If you can’t make the talk but would still like to support, Sheila has asked if you could share the event details far and wide. She also has a printable word document of the event poster if anyone would like a copy, please email her at sheilamcmahon1@hotmail.com.

In the meantime, if you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health at the moment Sheila has a @YouTube channel where there’s a bank of free helpful videos with tips and advice in @ https://www.youtube.com/c/SheilasYouTubeChannel or call The @Samaritans on 116 123.