Minister officially opens 153 new homes in Clare

Four new social housing developments in County Clare with a total approved budget of €40 million were officially opened by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD today.

The developments in Ennis, Miltown Malbay and Tulla provide 153 new homes through a combination of direct build and turnkey development schemes and were funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The developments consist of a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom dwellings designed to the highest standard that will provide a high-quality living environment for their residents. The units feature a high-specification finish with an emphasis on energy efficiency.

The developments are being delivered as part of Housing for All, the Government’s plan for housing to 2030.

Under Housing for All, Clare County Council is successfully delivering and exceeding on targets for the delivery of social housing. The Council’s target, as directed by Minister O’Brien in September 2021, for the period 2022-2026 is for Clare County Council to deliver 833 units. Clare County Council’s Housing Delivery Action Plan for the same period, published this year, projects that this target will be exceeded. For the year 2022 alone, the Council proposes exceeding its targets by up to 60 units.

The Cluain Gréine development in Lifford, Ennis, is the largest of the four new developments, with an approved budget of €18,923,877. This development provides 61 social housing units through the turnkey delivery stream. The development was constructed by Manozo Ltd for Focus Capital. In conjunction with the housing development, significant upgrade works were also completed on the adjacent Drehidnagower Road. Works here included approximately 150m of road reconstruction and realignment, the construction of a new roundabout along with associated drainage, signage and public lighting, all of which contribute to enhancing road safety in the area.

Phase 1 of the scheme (16 units) was completed in July 2022 and has now been occupied. Phase 2 (24 units) is complete and will be allocated once the completion of site works allow, scheduled for this coming week. The final phase of 21 units will be complete in November, allowing the completed 61-unit scheme to be allocated before Christmas 2022.

The Cnoc na Scoile development in Ashline, Ennis, provides 40 social housing units through a direct build scheme by Clare County Council. This development had an approved budget of €10,534,481. The project was completed on 2nd June, 2022. The appointed contractor by Clare County Council to the project was M. Fitzgibbon Contractors Ltd.

The Baile na mBan development on Ballard Road, Milltown Malbay, consists of 27 social housing units provided through a direct build scheme by Clare County Council. This development had an approved budget of €5,695,957. The project is due for completion in October 2022. The appointed contractor by Clare County Council to the project was Coolsivna Construction Ltd.

The Cúinne an Bhroic development at Doonaun, Tulla, provides 25 social housing units through a direct build scheme by Clare County Council. This development had an approved budget of €5,152,736. The project was completed on 16th June, 2022. The appointed contractor to the project by Clare County Council is Pat Keogh Construction Ltd. The quality and adaptability of this development has already been acknowledged with the scheme shortlisted in the National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards which will take place later this month.

The total approved budgets for the four social housing developments is €40,307,051.

Officially opening the new developments, Minister O’Brien said: “I am very pleased to be in County Clare today to see first-hand these new developments that are already providing high-quality homes for a large number of families and individuals. It is encouraging to see the progress that Clare County Council is making in the delivery of housing. Under Housing for All, my Department will continue to work closely with Clare County Council and other local authorities to bring more units on stream around the country.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Tony O’Brien, said: “I am delighted to welcome Minister O’Brien to launch these excellent new developments in four locations in County Clare. Collectively, these developments will provide 153 very high-quality homes. I am sure they will be wonderful places to live and will enhance the local areas. I wish the residents the very best in their new homes.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “These new homes are constructed to the highest standard, with the majority already complete and occupied. I would like to commend the Housing team in Clare County Council as well as the design and construction teams that have delivered each of the developments, and I acknowledge the support of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with whom Clare County Council has a strong collaborative relationship. We remain focused on meeting the housing need in our county.”

Anne Haugh, Director of Social Development, Clare County Council, said: “The planning and delivery of social housing in the county has been ramped up significantly over the past number of years and the official opening of 153 new homes today across four separate schemes brings to fruition the efforts of all involved at an unprecedented scale of delivery. Together with local authority schemes also recently completed in Feakle, Clonlara, Quilty, Ennis and Newmarket on Fergus, and taking account of an ambitious construction pipeline for the next four years, we can be reasonably confident that the current pace and scale of delivery will continue to deliver on our commitments to addressing current and future housing need in the county.”