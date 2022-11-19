Ennis river search continues for missing man

A major search of the River Fergus in Ennis resumed this morning over a week after a man was reported to have entered the water near the town centre.

The alarm was raised late on the evening of November 10th when a man was observed entering the river. A significant multi-agency search and rescue operation was quickly mounted however when there was no sign of the man, emergency services for stood down for the night.

That operation involved Gardaí; units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station; the National Ambulance Service; Clare Civil Defence; Doolin Coast Guard unit and Rescue 115.

Clare Civil Volunteers have undertaken search operations every day since the man was first reported to have entered the water while Rescue 115 have also carried out sweeps along the length of the river.

Divers from the Garda Water Unit based in Athlone and Santry (Dublin) first arrived in Ennis last Sunday and returned later in the week, carrying out searches along the length of the waterway.

Divers from five sub aqua clubs joined the search last weekend and volunteers returned again today to assist with the ongoing effort.

The search resumed this morning with divers the search and recovery units of Ennis, Burren, Kilkee, Lough Derg and Atlantic Sub Aqua Clubs, all affiliated with the Irish Underwater Council (Diving Ireland).