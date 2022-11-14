Garda divers join Ennis river search

Garda divers are expected to join a search and recovery operation in Ennis after a man was reported to have entered the River Fergus late on Thursday night.

Members of the Garda Water Unit arrived in Clare yesterday and carried out a survey of the river ahead of planned diving operations today.

Clare Civil Defence volunteers continued the search effort yesterday and were joined by divers from a number of sub aqua clubs.

The initial search was mounted after a male was observed entering the water at a bridge in the town centre at around 11 o’clock on Thursday night. After the alarm was raised a major multi-agency search and rescue operation was quickly mounted.

Thursday night’s search operation included Gardaí; units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station; the National Ambulance Service; Clare Civil Defence; Doolin Coast Guard unit and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115.

The search was later stood down for the night but resumed early on Friday when Civil Defence volunteers completed a search of the River Fergus from Ennis to Clarecastle with no trace of the missing man being found.

The search effort, which had then turned into a search and recovery operation, continued on Saturday morning with divers from four sub aqua clubs volunteering their time to assist in the search. Divers from the search and recovery units of Ennis, Burren, Kilkee and Lough Derg Sub Aqua Clubs, all affiliated with Diving Ireland took part in yesterday’s operation. Rescue 115 also took part in the search on Saturday.

Volunteer diver teams resumed their efforts yesterday and were joined by members of Killaloe/Ballina Search and Recovery Unit, which included members of Limerick Sub Aqua Club. Civil Defence crews transported divers to search sites on along the river while also providing safety boat support.

Divers from the Garda Water Unit arrived in Clare yesterday and launched a boat to carry a survey of the river before they undertake diving operations today.