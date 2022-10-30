Motorists warned to park safely and legally for county final

Motorists travelling to Ennis for today’s senior football county final are being reminded to park safely and legally.

Throw in for the clash of Éire Óg and Ennistymon will be at 2.00pm at Cusack Park.

During last week’s county hurling final, a number of motorists received tickets and face fines after being found to be parked illegally in the town.

Clare Gardaí say they “wish to remind all persons driving to the match to park in a safe and legal manner.”

Gardaí published images on their Facebook page following a recent match in Ennis stating: “The images below are of some of the vehicles that received parking fines at a recent match, the vehicles were parked in such a manner that a wheelchair user or person with a buggy would have been forced out onto the road.”