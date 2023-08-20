‘Howl At The Moon’ for Galway Mountain Rescue

Galway Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) has announced details of their annual Howl At The Moon.

The volunteer team, based in Galway, regularly responds to incidents in County Clare, mainly in the Burren, which falls within their response area.

The night walk will take place on the September 30th 2023 at the Galway Wind Park.

The volunteer team is inviting the public to join them on the night for this important fundraising event for the Galway Mountain Rescue Team. Places are limited, so the organisers would advise signing up early and joining us on a night of fun and adventure.

There will be food and refreshments at the finish, and all participants will receive a Howl At The Moon branded neck warmer/multi-functional head wear included in the ticket price.

Adult tickets are €30 each. Child tickets (12-17 y/o) are €10 (+fees) each (children must be accompanied by an appropriate adult)

