Multi-million euro funding to develop Holy Island centre

Government funding of almost €4 million for the Inis Cealtra (Holy Island) Visitor Experience has cleared the way for an ambitious tourism and regeneration project to develop Mountshannon and the broader East Clare area as any international visitor destination.

A €3,906,252 allocation from the latest round of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) will transform the Old Rectory in Mountshannon into the gateway to one of the most significant ecclesiastical sites in Ireland.

- Advertisement -

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said: “As a proud Mountshannon man I’m delighted to see this significant funding finally confirmed after hard work on this project for a number of years. It’s a massive opportunity to develop Mountshannon as a tourism destination by taking advantage of its proximity to Inis Cealtra. Holy Island is one of the most significant ecclesiastical sites in Ireland and this project will be a great amenity for locals and tourists.”

“Fianna Fáil has always supported rural communities and this development is proof of this Government supporting a better future for rural Ireland,” Senator Dooley added.

Fine Gael TD for Clare Joe Carey, “It will build on a range of tourism infrastructure including the Lough Derg Blueway, the Lough Derg Amenity Trail and the Looped Walk Project to unlock the potential for sustainable growth in the Clare tourism sector, as well as the conservation and promotion of the county’s rich heritage,” he explained.

Clare County Council estimates that the Inis Cealtra (Holy Island) Visitor Experience has the potential to sustain 12 full-time equivalent jobs and create an additional 116 jobs through stimulated employment.

From a current base of a few hundred visitors a year, the estimates are for 20,000 visitors in the first year of operation, rising to 75,000 after five years generating an annual spend of €4.3 million.

The RRDF allocation will go towards the cost of repurposing the Old Rectory for visitor facilities; acquiring land for parking; delivering upgraded wastewater treatment in Mountshannon and providing upgraded public realm spaces in and around the village.

Clare County Council has committed to invest a further €1 million to the project and this, along with almost €4 million from the RRDF, represents a considerable vote of confidence in the project and its long-term viability. The current round of funding is the latest in a series of strategic investments aimed at upgrading the East Clare tourism offering as a means of creating and sustaining employment in the area.