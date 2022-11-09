Munster arrest in corruption investigation

Gardaí investigating alleged corrupt practices have arrested a man in this Munster area.

Details of the arrest are vague however Gardaí have confirmed that the alleged offences within a ‘public body’ in the province.

In a statement this morning, the Garda Press Office confirmed: “Detectives attached to the Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit, Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested a male, in his 60s as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at a public body in Munster.

The male is currently detained at a Garda Station in the West of the Country under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”