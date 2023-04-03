Application deadline for Good Causes Awards extended

The National Lottery has officially extended their application deadline for this year’s Good Causes Awards until Friday, 7th April.

Local or national, large or small, the awards will honour the inspiring work of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their communities. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, 21st October 2023 in Kilashee House Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare.

National Lottery Good Causes Awards is delighted to announce Marty Whelan as Chairperson of this year’s judging panel, which will also include popular faces such as Eanna Ní Lamhna and Blathnaid Treacy. Grainne Seoige is set to present the awards ceremony for her fourth consecutive year and will have the pleasure of introducing Good Causes enthusiasts cast and crew of The Irish Goodbye, and Paralympian Jason Smyth who will be there on the night to present an award and to mingle with guests.

Seven categories of Good Causes will be recognized at the awards: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Arts & Culture, Heritage, Community, Youth, and Irish Language. Each category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive €25,000. A special category, ‘Hero of the Year’, will be announced on the awards night in recognition of outstanding work, the recipient will receive a prize of €5,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, a record-breaking €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Gráinne Seoige, host of the Good Causes Awards, said: “I’m truly honoured and delighted to be asked back to help the National Lottery celebrate the extraordinary people in organsiations who are making such a difference in our communities. To be in a room filled with such inspirational and hard-working people, is very humbling. I’m looking forward seeing these community-based charities and voluntary organisations get the recognition they so very much deserve.”

Marty Whelan, Chair of this year’s judging panel, commented: “This is my first year being a part of the National Lottery Good Causes Awards and I can’t wait to get stuck in! I’m looking forward to reading through all of the submissions and learning all about the work that’s going on behind the scenes in communities all over Ireland. Narrowing the applications down to the County finalists will be no easy task as I’m sure all the entries will be truly fantastic. If any Good Cause beneficiaries haven’t had the chance to apply yet, well now’s your chance, as we’re extending the deadline to Friday the 7th of April”.

Individuals, community projects and organisations who received Good Causes funding between the years 2018 and 2022 are eligible to apply. Applications for the Awards are now open, and beneficiaries can enter and check eligibility at www.lottery.ie/goodcausesawards