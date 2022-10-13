New Chief Superintendent appointed to Clare

An Garda Síochána has confirmed a list of appointments including allocation of Chief Superintendents and Superintendents and an update on appointments under Garda Operating Model, some of which will affect Co Clare.

Current Chief Superintendent of the Clare Division Seán Colleran will move to North Western Region and will be based at Monaghan Garda Station as Regional Chief Superintendent.

In his place, Chief Superintendent Colm O Sullivan will move to Ennis as Chief Superintendent of the amalgamated Clare and Tipperary Garda Divisions. Chief Superintendent O’Sullivan also served in Clare perviously as Superintendent in the North Clare district.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart, who previously served as Superintendent in Clare, will move to the Limerick Garda Division. He is currently based in Tipperary.

Superintendent Dermot O’Connor, Henry Street Garda Station, will assume responsibility for the Limerick Crime Functional Area. Superintendent O’Connor is a native of Ennis and previously served in the Clare division.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane will move to Mayorstone Park Garda Station taking on responsibility for Limerick Performance Assurance Functional Area. Superintendent Ruane also served in Clare previously as Inspector and Detective Inspector.

Former Clare hurler and two-time All-Ireland winner Ollie Baker has been promoted to the rank role of Superintendent and will be assigned to the Nenagh Garda District.