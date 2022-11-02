New Green Party local representative selected for Ennis 

The Green Party has selected Bridget Ginnity to be its local area representative for the Ennis Electoral Area.

Bridget thanked the Clare Greens for the selection, stating: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to represent the Green Party for Ennis. Senator Róisín Garvey and Councillor Liam Grant have been doing great work in Clare to make climate, communities and equality a priority and I hope to further their work in Ennis.

“Given the current fossil fuel crisis I have a particular interest in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The Green Party was instrumental in introducing a new Home Energy Upgrade Scheme with grants for everything from timers and attic insulation to full upgrades. Well insulated homes means warmer homes, lower heating bills and reduced carbon emissions.

“Locally I will be working hard improve walking and cycling infrastructure in Ennis as well as public transport routes. We got a taste of the calm that comes from reduced car use during Covid. Ennis is small enough that walking and cycling is a quick way of getting around and – when made safe and enjoyable – it is much better for our physical and mental wellbeing. Imagine the difference frequent shuttle buses in town, other options like car share and short duration car hire would make to our lives and our pockets. The government will provide Clare with about €6m a year for 5 years for walking and cycling projects, including safe routes to schools, and it’s important that we spend it wisely.”

Green Party Senator Róisín Garvey welcomed the selection in her constituency: “It has never been more important to have politicians who care about climate and biodiversity but on a practical level wanting to enable people to have cheaper and greener ways to travel and heat their homes so I’m delighted Bridget has stepped forward to represent Ennis. She is embedded in the community and is passionate about improving the quality of life for the people here. I’m looking forward to working with her in the coming months and years”.

Bridget moved to Ennis over 30 years ago and works in chemical safety. She is an environmental representative for the Clare Public Participation Network, and active in the Ennis Book Club Festival and Ennis Sub Aqua Club. She is also an avid swimmer in Ballyalla, and a member of the Ballyalla Bravehearts. She writes regularly on climate issues.

Bridget Ginnity joins Green representatives Senator Roisin Garvey and Councillor Liam Grant in the Clare area.