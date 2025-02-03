New speed limit regulations ‘a lazy pen pushers’ solution’

With speed limits on many rural roads set to be reduced from 7th February, Independent MEP for Ireland South Michael McNamara believes that these new regulations lack any evidence as to their necessity and will have a negative impact on rural Ireland.

From 7th February 2025, speed limits on many rural roads will be reduced from 80km/h to 60km/h, from 50km/h to 30km/h on urban roads, while national secondary roads will see a reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h.

McNamara stated: “While it’s clear that lowering the speed limit will make it safer, banning cars altogether would make it safer still, and it’s clear these figures were plucked out of the air without any evidential basis by a junior minister looking to be seen to be doing something. They are simply anti-car and anti-rural Ireland.

While I have no problem with slower, safer limits being imposed on dangerous and poor quality stretches of road, to impose these drastic limits across the board will only cause further frustration for drivers.”

In 2023, 110,656 Fixed Charge Notices for the offences of speeding were issued by An Garda Síochána, while in the first half of 2024, 48,270 Fixed Charge Notices were issued.

McNamara added: “Naturally, the number of fixed charge notices issued for speeding will increase, which will see an increase in revenue for the Road Safety Authority. This is essentially the only result that will accrue from these new limits, which will be ignored as current speed limits are ignored. Instead of upgrading rural roads and widening hard shoulders to make roads safer, this is lazy government.”