Open Days at TUS for first time since pandemic

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) is opening its doors for two extensive open days at its Limerick city campuses.

This is the first time since the pandemic that secondary school students will have unlimited access to the Moylish Campus and Limerick School of Art and Design, Clare Street Campus, to learn all about what the one-year-old TU has to offer.

On Thursday October 20th and Friday October 21st, 2022 students will have the opportunity to see first-hand the campuses’ facilities, attend topical talks, learn about courses, meet their future lecturers and other TUS staff and students.

Director of Marketing and Communications Shane Malone said, “With the onset of the pandemic in 2020 we learnt to adapt to life through a screen. We explored new places and things through technology, and while this was invaluable during the pandemic, I think students are looking for in person interactions now. To truly appreciate life on campus, it is important for second level students to walk the corridors of the campuses, meet their lecturers, the students they will follow into lecture halls, labs and classrooms, and even sample the student restaurants. This Thursday and Friday they will have that opportunity to engage in a real way with college life.”

The Moylish Campus Open Day and LSAD, Clare Street Open Day will take place on October 20 and 21, 2022 from 9.30am to 1pm and attendees can register for one or both Here.

These events are part of the Limerick Open Days programme which is running at TUS, UL, and Mary Immaculate College over the two-day period. On October 21 and 22, students will also have the opportunity to visit the TUS Athlone Campus Open Days, and with six campuses across four counties and two regions, plans are also in place for open days at TUS’s Tipperary campuses – Clonmel and Thurles – on November 1 and November 12 respectively.