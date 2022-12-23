Operation Slow Down underway in Clare

Updates:

In the first 10 hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 192,013 vehicles and detected 453 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Some examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

92km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N80 Killeigh Tullamore Offaly

• 88km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Coolock Lane Dublin17 Dublin

• 135km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Ballydowd Lucan Dublin

• 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N4 Drishoge Carrick-On-Shannon Roscommon

• 146km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Ballinvrinsig Waterfall Cork

• 132km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Greatdown The Downs Westmeath

• 129km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Garrahylish Kilmacthomas Waterford

• 147km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 Kilcurley Moate Offaly

• 140km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M18 Pollataggle Gort Galway

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

In the first 5 hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 68,326 vehicles and detected 270 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Among the detections in Clare, was a motorists travelling 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Clonmoney West Bunratty Clare

In the first 2 hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 19,246 vehicles and detected 153 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Earlier: Operation Slow Down, a Garda initiative aimed at highlighting the dangers of speeding; increasing compliance with speed limits; deterring motorists from driving at excessive or inappropriate speed got underway this morning.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority are working together in an effort to ultimately reduce the number of serious road traffic collisions this Christmas and New Year period in particular.

To date, 156 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year. This is 28 more than on this day last year. There has been some 1,172 serious collisions resulting in injury, often life altering.

Excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in fatal and serious road traffic collisions, and therefore the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood of a collision causing serious injury or fatality.

Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing & Community Engagement Paula Hilman said: “We know from our enforcement activity that motorists continue to recklessly drive at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits. This not only poses a serious risk to themselves and their passengers but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

“Today’s ongoing Operation Slow Down is not about Gardaí setting out to detect speed and issue fines, this is about saving lives because reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.

“I am appealing to all road users to please support us in our efforts to keep people safe on our roads. The message from us is clear – regularly check your speed, drive safely and slow down.

Mr. Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority said, “The roads are going to be very busy over the coming days with people travelling for Christmas and the New Year. Busy roads mean it may take to take longer to arrive at your destination.

“My advice is to plan ahead, leave earlier if making a long journey, take frequent breaks to avoid driver tiredness and to slow down. Remember the time savings you gain from speeding are miniscule so don’t put yourself or others at risk.

“Between 24 and 31 of December last year nine people were killed and a further 30 people suffered serious injuries following road collisions. Let’s ensure that no more families are left grieving. Together we can make sure that all road users arrive home safe this Christmas.”

Operation Slow Down will see all divisional Road Policing Units our conducting high visibility speed enforcement activity in 1,373 speed enforcement zones. Regular updates on this activity including detections will be provided throughout the 24hr period.