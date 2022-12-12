Passenger rushed to hospital after flight diverts to Shannon

Update

9.10pm – Flight BA-255 has resumed its journey to Barbados after a replacement crew was flown in from Heathrow earlier.

A U.S. bound flight has diverted to Shannon Airport this afternoon to seek medical attention for a seriously ill passenger.

- Advertisement -

British Airways flight BA-255 was travelling from London Heathrow to Bridgetown on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados at the time.

The flight departed Heathrow at around 11.25am and was a little over an hour into its journey when the crew declared a medical emergency. At the time, the Boeing 777-300(ER) jet was about 350 kilometres off the south coast of Ireland.

The crew confirmed they had a passenger on board who required urgent medical attention and that they wished to divert to Shannon Airport. The flight was cleared to reroute to Shannon where emergency medical services were placed on standby. The National Ambulance Service dispatched a rapid response advanced paramedic unit and an emergency ambulance to the airport.

It’s understood the cabin crew members cared for the young woman and that a defibrillator was used. It’s believed that the woman in her early 20s had a cardiac episode.

The flight landed safely in poor visibility at 1.20pm and was met by airport fire crews. The fire service had been placed on standby as a precaution as the jet had earlier dumped aviation fuel. This is a standard procedure at Shannon when an aircraft has jettisoned fuel before landing.

Fire crews pursued the jet along the runway and accompanied it to the terminal where ambulance crews were also standing by. Paramedics quickly board the aircraft and assess the patient. The woman as later transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight is not expected to continue to Barbados until later tonight. Another British Airways flight arrived in Shannon at around 7.00pm with a replacement crew so that flight 255 could resume its journey.