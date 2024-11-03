Dr Tom Nolan selected to run for Fine Gael in Clare

Dr. Tom Nolan has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Clare constituency at the next General Election, alongside Leonora Carey.

Dr. Nolan was added to the Fine Gael Clare constituency ticket following a weekend meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council.

Fine Gael has now chosen 79 General Election candidates in 43 constituencies.

Dr. Nolan said: “I have lived and worked in west Clare as a GP since 1980, specialising in musculoskeletal medicine in Kilrush and Ennis in recent years.

“My work has presented me with a unique opportunity to know and understand the people of Clare and to develop a relationship based on trust – this is something I have always held dear.

“Politics for me is a means of securing social justice and ensuring ‘cothrom na feinne’; a fair crack of the whip for all. To this end, I served as a Town Commissioner for 10 years. I was one of a group of seven, – hugely backed by the people of the Loop Head Peninsula – who fought against the imposition of the Loran-C mast, and not only won a victory at the Supreme Court but brought about legislative change.

“As part of the Kilkee Planning Development Group, I resisted the overdevelopment that blighted Kilkee in the late 1990’s. With the late Peadar McNamara and Dr. John Barton, I formed,and was secretary of the Health Services Action Group, which campaigned to resist the downgrading of local hospitals, as proposed by the Hanly Report.

“While our A&E department closed in 2009, we succeeded in ensuring that Clare was one of the first areas nationally to get the new Paramedic service.

“Representing Fine Gael for Clare in the General Election is an opportunity for me to fulfil my ambition to finish the job of restoring acute medical services to Ennis Hospital and to improve Primary Care, especially in out-of-hours services.

“In tandem with this, I am committed to making our streets and rural communities feel safer and I am also committed to listening to what our farmers propose in mitigating the effects of climate change. I look forward to the campaign ahead and to meeting the people who live and work in Clare, and who make it the special place that it is.”

Meanwhile, welcoming Dr Tom Nolan’s candidacy, the party’s other constituency candidate Leonora Carey said she was looking forward to working with him in strengthening Fine Gael’s prospects in the upcoming election.

“Not only is he well known throughout West Clare as a caring and compassionate doctor but he has also distinguished himself as a champion for social justice both in his role as a member of Kilkee Town Commissioners and as a committed advocate for environmental responsibility.

“From my own experience as a healthcare professional, I am aware of Dr Nolan’s efforts to improve both the acute care and primary health services in the county and I believe we can work together to bring about significant changes to the delivery of healthcare not only in Clare but throughout the MidWest.

“Our priorities are also closely aligned in terms of rural development and social justice and I am delighted that he has been selected as a candidate by the executive council.

“I am also convinced that, as a Fine Gael candidate, he will harness the political support to improve the quality of life of the people he has served so well for almost half a century.