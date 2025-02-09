Senator Conway confirms resignation from Fine Gael Parliamentary Party

Gael Senator Martin Conway has resigned from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party after he confirmed he was arrested on Dublin’ O’Connell Street last month while intoxicated.

The Fine Gael press office has issued a statement this morning on behalf of the Ennistymon Senator.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, January 22nd, I was arrested by An Garda Síochána on O’Connell Street, Dublin 1 for being in an intoxicated state due to consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol. I was detained at Store Street Garda Station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later.”

“This was not disclosed to the party,” the statement confirmed.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for this to my family, colleagues, supporters and my nominating body, Vision Ireland. I let myself down. I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Síochána for having to deal with this matter.

I have resigned from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party. I understand that a disciplinary process will now commence,” the statement concluded.

In a separate statement, the part said: “Fine Gael notes Senator Martin Conway’s statement, apologies and his resignation of the party whip. The matter is now subject to a party disciplinary process.”

A statement from the Garda press office to The Clare Herald this morning said: “Gardaí on patrol in the O’Connell Street area had an interaction with a male in the early hours of the 22nd January 2025.

Any interaction with An Garda Síochána has fully concluded. An Garda Síochána is not providing any further details.”