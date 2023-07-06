Tributes paid to former Fianna Fáil minister Brendan Daly

The death has taken place of former government minister and Clare TD Brendan Daly.

Brendan Daly was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1973 and continued to represent the Clare constituency until 2002. He served as Senator between 1992 and 1997. He was a lifelong member of Fianna Fáil.

Brendan held many significant Ministerial roles across a range of departments, leaving his mark in each. During a long and distinguished career, he served in Cabinet, as Minister for Social Welfare, Defence, Marine, Fisheries and Forestry. In addition, he served as Minister of State in a number of Departments, including Foreign Affairs, Finance, An Taoiseach and Labour.

After his retirement from national politics, Brendan remained an active and valued member of Fianna Fáil in Clare, giving his much sought after advice and insights.

Commenting on his passing, Tánaiste and Uachtarán Fhianna Fáil Micheál Martin TD said “I am deeply saddened to learn of the death today of my good friend and former colleague Brendan Daly. Brendan was a warm and engaging friend. He was a truly outstanding public representative, who served the people of Clare with great diligence, care and attentiveness. He was a native of Cooraclare, a place which shaped and formed his life and about which he regularly spoke with great affection.

“Brendan cared deeply about his constituents and constituency, tirelessly campaigning and representing them and always seeking to improve their lives.

“In addition, he cared deeply about his country and was honoured to serve as Cabinet Minister and Minister of State in a number of ministries. Brendan was in public life for all the right reasons. He was a man of principle and integrity and brought great energy and commitment to his many ministerial positions.

“Today, more than anything else, I remember Brendan’s warmth, wit, intelligence and his regular advice and insights. His approach to politics was always people-centred and he had a pragmatic and positive attitude to everything he did. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious. Brendan loved his county, his country and his Party and left his mark on each.

“Brendan’s late wife, Patricia is also in our thoughts today.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to his family, his children Niamh, Iomhar and Ronan, his grandchildren and to all his extended family and friends in Clare and beyond at this difficult and sad time.”

Brendan Daly served as a Senator, TD and Government minister during his length political career holding several portfolios.

He served in then 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th Dáils and then as a senator in the 19th, 20th and 22nd Seanad before returning to Dáil (28th) in 1997.

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley said of his dear friend and colleague for many years: “Brendan Daly was one of the brightest people I have ever met in politics – he was insightful, he was passionate, he was interested in people and community, he worked tirelessly and often quietly for people in most need.

As a senior Government minister he represented Ireland on the world stage holding his own amongst global leaders all the while retaining a connection with his rural base. He was very witty and funny never taking himself too seriously. He was never blinded by the trappings of office or never stood on ceremony. He remained grounded and humble regardless of the heights he achieved. He will be missed by his many many friends but most particularly by Niamh, Ronan & Iomhar. Rest in peace now Brendan.”

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said: “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Brendan Daly. Brendan was a very good friend of mine and a valued political mentor for many years. Brendan gave years of stellar service to county, country and the Fianna Fáil party. Brendan was a very proud Cooraclare man throughout his life.

Brendan was a beloved son of the Banner but this morning, as we learn of his passing, my thoughts and prayers are with those closest to him – Niamh, Ronan and Iomhar.’

Brendan Daly served as:

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry (1982 – 1982)

Minister for Tourism, Fisheries and Forestry (1987 – 1987)

Minister for the Marine (1987 – 1989)

Minister for the Marine (1989 – 1989)

Minister for Defence (1991 – 1991)

Minister for Social Welfare (1991 – 1992)