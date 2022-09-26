Potential Slovenian-Shannon technology links explored

The opportunities for Slovenian automotive industries to avail of test-bed facilities at the Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) in Shannon were outlined at a briefing organised by Shannon Chamber for the Slovenian Ambassador to Ireland.

Wassim Derguech, chief operating officer with FMCI, told Ambassador Stanislav Vidovič that the company’s collaborative research and testing centre could be of significant help to the many firms in Slovenia engaged in supplying parts and accessories to the automotive industry.

“Our not-for profit centre, involving Jaguar Land Rover and many other IT and automotive technology companies is geared to help design and test future connected and self-driving vehicles. For Slovenian firms keen to keep abreast of the latest ‘smart’ solutions in that sector, FMC can be of direct practical assistance,” he stressed.

Following the briefing, the Campus is to follow up on this potential link-up with the Ambassador, in liaison with Shannon Chamber.

Welcoming the Ambassador to Shannon, Eoin Gavin, Shannon Chamber president said the Chamber valued the opportunity to brief him on the varied activities of its 350 members.

He also highlighted the attractiveness of Shannon as a base from which Slovenian companies could service the UK market. “Ireland’s long-established close trading relationships and shared language with Britain and its common EU membership with Slovenia make it an ideal location for this purpose,” he added,

Others to brief the Ambassador Vidovič were Ian Barret, board member and Helen Downes, chief executive of Shannon Chamber.