Rates revaluation increases must not kill off struggling businesses

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said commercial rate revaluation increases cannot be allowed to put small firms out of business.

Senator Dooley raised the large increase in revaluations ratepayers are experiencing in the Seanad.

- Advertisement -

The Clare Senator said: “Properties that are subject to commercial rates across County Clare and other counties are receiving their revaluation certificates. This is resulting in large increases in the level of rates they are liable to pay.

“I was with one small business in the Ennis area that has seen an increase in their rate bill from around €9,000 in 2019 to €50,000.

“This is an incredible increase that will all but put this firm out of business. This is one of the more extreme increases however large increases are being replicated in other businesses I have spoken to across Clare.

“It costs a lot of money to create a job and in a time of slow-down in economic activity we can’t afford to put small businesses out of business with rate increases like these.”