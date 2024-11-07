Death announced of popular preacher and broadcaster

The death has occurred of one of the county’s best known Franciscan friar’s and possibly the country’s oldest radio broadcaster.

Fr Cetus Noone OFM spent over three decades broadcasting his own unique style of radio programme on both Clare FM and previously on one of Ennis’ so-called ‘pirate’ stations before the radio sector was regularised.

Earlier this year, Cletus, as he was affectionately known to many, celebrated the 65th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood along with Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh.

Fr Cetus passed away peacefully in Carrigoran Nursing Home, Co. Clare this morning. He was just short of his 92nd birthday.

Francis Noone was born in November 1932 in Woodquay, Galway city, where he was an altar boy in the nearby Franciscan church, “The Abbey”.

He joined the Friars Minor in 1951 when he went to the novitiate in Killarney where he received his religious name, Cletus. He celebrated his First Profession the following year, and after studies in Galway and Rome he was ordained to the priesthood in 1959.

Over his long years of priestly ministry, Cletus served in Franciscan friaries in Killarney, where he was appointed Guardian, and later in Limerick and Ennis, where he spent the last decades of his life.

His warm, jovial personality warmed him to anyone he met and he has been described ‘as popular preacher’. He served as guardian of the friary in Killarney for a spell and he will be remembered by an older generation in the town for his insightful contributions to the St Anthony’s Novenas on Tuesdays which always attracted a huge attendance.

For years, during his time in Clare, Cletus hosted a weekly Saturday night programme “Noone at Night” on Clare FM along with his long-time friend Chris Hanrahan who assisted with production. The very popular programme featured listeners requests, reflections and occasional interviews while Cletus was known to also sing a song or two himself.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Francis Street, Ennis from 4.00pm to 6.00pm on Friday 8th. Removal from Daly’s Funeral Home, Francis Street to the Franciscan Friary on Friday 8th at 6.00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday 9th at 11.30am, followed by burial in the Franciscan Abbey plot, Abbey Street, Ennis.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.