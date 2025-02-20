Funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh confirmed

The funeral arrangements have been confirmed for Most Rev. William Walsh, Bishop Emeritus of Killaloe, who died peacefully at home yesterday.

Bishop Willie will lie in repose in SS Peter and Paul Cathedral, Ennis, Co. Clare, on Sunday (23rd February) from 3 pm with evening prayer at 7 pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (24th February) at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in the church grounds

Cineáltas Chríost – (In the gentleness of Christ)

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or sent privately to Kennedy’s Funeral Directors by post or email.

Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh was born on the 16th January 1935 in the parish of Roscrea Co. Tipperary. The youngest of six children, he attended Corville and Roscrea National schools and received his Secondary School education at St. Flannan’s College in Ennis.

He studied for the priesthood at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth and the Pontifical Irish College in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood in the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome on the 21st February 1959 by Cardinal Luigi Traglia (who would later go on to become Dean of the Sacred College of Cardinals).

After ordination Bishop Walsh returned to the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome for further studies where he was awarded a Doctorate in Canon Law. On his return to Ireland he was appointed to the staff of Coláiste Éinde in Galway while studying for the Higher Diploma in Education at University College Galway. He was appointed to the staff of St. Flannan’s College in Ennis in 1963 and taught Maths, Science, Physics and Religion for 25 years until his appointment as curate at the Cathedral in Ennis in 1988.

In 1990 he was appointed as Administrator of the Cathedral and held that position until he was appointed as Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese on the 21st June 1994. He succeeded to the Diocese following the unexpected death of Bishop Michael A Harty in August 1994. He was ordained Bishop at the Cathedral in Ennis on the 2nd October 1994.

He served as Bishop of the Diocese for sixteen years. He submitted his resignation to Pope Benedict XVI on reaching his 75th birthday in January 2010. He remained as Bishop of Killaloe until the appointment of Bishop Kieran O’Reilly on 16th May 2011.

Bishop Walsh was one of the founder members of the Catholic Marriage Advisory Council, (later to become ACCORD) in the Diocese of Killaloe. During his time as Bishop he worked tirelessly to promote reconciliation and healing. He gained world- wide attention for his Pilgrimage of Reconciliation during Advent 1999 when he undertook to walk across the Diocese from Loop Head to Kinnity as a sign of solidarity and repentance to all who had been hurt.

He has had a life-long passion for the sport and in particular hurling. He has been involved in coaching hurling teams at club, college and county grades.

A statement from the Diocese of Killaloe this morning reads: “There is profound sadness in the diocese of Killaloe with the news of the death of Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh who passed away late yesterday, 19 February, having celebrated his 90th birthday in recent weeks.

He was dearly loved by the many whose lives he touched in his extraordinary pastoral ministry.

A native of Roscrea in Co Tipperary he spent his entire priesthood ministering in Ennis, Co Clare, in Saint Flannan’s College, in the Cathedral Parish, as Bishop of the Diocese of Killaloe and in retirement in recent years.

His Episcopal motto was Cinéaltas Chríost – The Gentleness of Christ – and his ministry radiated that in his care for the poor, pastoral support to survivors of abuse, to anyone who was in trouble, and anyone struggling in life.

He was passionate about hurling and was central to the success of many teams in Saint Flannan’s College, Éire Óg club in Ennis and Co Clare.

He will be sadly missed by his family who meant so much to him, by his wide circle of friends and clergy and laity in the diocese of Killaloe.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Go raibh leaba aige i measc na Naomh.”

Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “I was sad to learn this morning of the death of Bishop Willie Walsh, a caring pastor, inspired by love of the Gospel, and, as his own motto put it, a bishop living by ‘the gentleness of Christ’.

“Throughout his almost 66 years of priesthood, Bishop Willie’s ministry demonstrated God’s love for all people – particularly those on the margins of society.

“As President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, I wish to acknowledge Bishop Willie’s steadfast commitment in support of sacramental marriage. This was evident in his role as President of the Catholic marriage care agency, Accord. Bishop Willie’s leadership in the area of marriage preparation, and counselling, was characterised by his support for all entering into Catholic marriage, as well as in his sincere compassion and outreach for those experiencing difficulties in their marriages and relationships, something which continues to inspire the work of Accord to this day.

“In addition, I wish to acknowledge Bishop Willie’s strong contribution, from 1994 to 2010, to the work of the Bishops’ Conference, in particular as a member of the Episcopal Commissions for Pastoral Care, Social Welfare; Education; and, of Research and Development.

“Bishop Willie was a gifted communicator who was a beloved figure in his native diocese of Killaloe, and throughout the country.

“On behalf of my brother bishops, I wish to express my condolences to Bishop Willie’s family, to Bishop Fintan Monahan of Killaloe, to the priests, religious and faithful of the diocese, and to all who knew and loved him.

“May Bishop Willie Walsh rest in peace, and may his legacy of love, service, and faith continue to inspire us all.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís.”