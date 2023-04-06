Abuse of referees in Clare at all levels of sport

Evidence emerges that abuse towards referees in county Clare at all levels of sport is cultural and is experienced in all codes of field sport – Camogie, hurling, gaelic football (male &female), soccer (female and male), rugby. No reported abuse in – Basketball, hockey, athletics, boxing or golf.

In a recent survey conducted by Clare Sports Partnership as part of the Season of Respect Campaign, it was found that 64% of the respondents felt that they have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards referees or officials over the past 12 months. In the findings informed by parents, coaches, players and referees, it was reported that the abuse is coming from all involved in the game from underage players through to the spectators on the sideline. One respondent reported that:

‘Having attended many matches for the last few years I get the impression that some parents and coaches think it is part of the culture to behave this way.’

Another said: ‘Adults pass comments that aren’t nice to referees and as a result the children look up to them and learn……as a result they then grow up knowing nothing else and pass these comments as well. It’s a vicious cycle.’

In answering the question ‘We have a problem with our culture within sport in Clare regarding lack of respect and unacceptable behavior towards referees and officials – Rate 0-10’ it was found that the average perception of the problem being 6/10 with 13.7 % rating the problem as 10/10 and 2.9% rating the problem as 0/10. One respondent felt so strong about the witnessed behavior that they commented:

‘If the abuse was aimed at member of public they could be prosecuted by gardai.’ With a second stating that ‘Underage and adult verbal abuse verging on criminal.’

All of the reported types of abuse were of a verbal nature and contained to the sports ground, and nobody reported that they observed physical abuse. The majority of the respondents spoke about cursing and vulgar language towards the referee. The worrying trend here is that this is happening at underage level where there are very clear safeguarding policies and practices in place to protect the young athlete from such language and behavior.

As to the source of the abuse, adults – coaches (25.5%) and parents (22.5%) – were identified as the primary source, with their actions having a knock on effect to players and spectators. One respondent reported that:

Underage [game]. A coach / parent was abusive. U11 boys. Cursing from the sideline. Threatening a 10 year old kid aggressively.’ A second person said that a ‘..parent absolutely abused the referee, with vulgarity and threats. [They] encouraged players to then be involved in provoking an action from the referee’.

On the higher end of the reported abuse, there was also an observation on comments, from an under 11’s team, that had a strong homophobic and racists tones – ‘Young players at U11 have used terms such as [terms excluded] towards referees in the [sport]. They are learning this behavior from watching junior players as they hurl the same abuse without repercussion.’

There were also reports of underage referees getting abuse from adult coaches where at ‘An underage [female] match …… coaches from the opposing team were intimidating a young referee every time a free was given against them or they felt they should have gotten a free…’

And finally that at an underage match ‘……. parents followed a referee to her car and giving her abuse.’

Commenting on the findings, John Sweeney, the coordinator of Clare Sports Partnership, stated that:

‘We are not surprised at these findings as they have only verified the anecdotal stories that we have been hearing both at a national and local level. There is a real challenge at present, especially post COVID, for all sport to attract new referees / officials and to retain those already in their sports. In response to this challenge, we have worked with referees and with various county boards in the Clare to develop the Season of Respect Campaign. The campaign will inform all members of sporting clubs on the need to change the culture of abuse towards referees if sport is to survive. It does not have the purpose of training referees in their sports, as this is the role of the sporting organization. We will however be offering ancillary supports to referees in areas such as conflict management workshops, community of practice, mental health first aid etc.’

The season of respect campaign which is supported by Sport Ireland, Clare GAA, Clare LGFA, Clare Camogie, Clare District Soccer league, and Clare schoolboys/schoolgirls league, Federation of Irish Sport and funded through the Sport Ireland (Grassroots Restart Fund Covid 19 Programmes) will be launched on Wednesday the 5th of April at 6:00 PM by Dr. Una May, CEO of sport Ireland. The event will take place in the offices of Clare Sports Partnership.

The event is open to the public, but places are limited. Should you wish to attend, please contact cathy@claresports.ie or call 065-6865434.