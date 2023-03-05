Clare patient champion headlines cancer research awards

Clare man and cancer patient advocate John Wall was an honoured guest at the Irish Cancer Society Research Awards in Dublin where he hosted proceedings.

A prominent figure for his tireless efforts on behalf of cancer patients following his own diagnosis of prostate cancer in 2017, John was on hand to declare the winners at the annual prestigious awards event.

Among those to claim top honours were Dr Janice Richmond (Senior Researcher of the Year), as well as Ashley Bazin from the Clinical Trials Unit at Tallaght University Hospital who scooped the Support Staff of the Year title. The prize of PhD Researcher of the Year went to Rebecca O’ Brien from Trinity College Dublin.

The event celebrated the central contribution of patients and survivors to innovative research projects that help to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer. This was reflected in the category of Patient and Public Involvement (PPI) Champion of the Year, which went to breast cancer survivor Kay McKeon for her valuable input across a number of cutting-edge programmes.

Commenting on his involvement in the awards ceremony, John said: “It’s truly an honour to have hosted these awards; cancer Research is the very reason I’m still alive & to be part of such a prestigious event is indeed a privilege.

“It’s fantastic to see the research communities being acknowledged for the sterling work being done, more often than not quietly in the background but in the surety that their impact is immense. With progress comes hope and for cancer patients worldwide, that’s priceless.

“Congratulations to all the recipients. I for one am truly grateful for all that they do.”

Congratulating all the winners on the night, Irish Cancer Society Acting Head of Research Dr Claire Kilty said: “It was fantastic to get an appreciation of the amazing cancer research projects happening right across the country, which provide so much hope to those impacted by cancer right through from offering better diagnosis and treatment, to supports in helping people lead full and fulfilling lives during and after treatment.

“It’s a real testament to the work of our dedicated cancer researchers around Ireland to see such a flourishing environment for forward-looking research projects including vital clinical trials, and it’s great to be able to recognise the incredible effort they put into making people’s lives better at such a difficult time.”

The 2023 Irish Cancer Society Research Awards was the first event to be held in person since before the pandemic in 2020.

The event comes ahead of the return of the Society’s Daffodil Day fundraiser on Friday March 24, which provides crucial support for ground-breaking cancer research. For information on how to give or get involved, visit www.Cancer.ie.