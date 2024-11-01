RSA’s Road Safety Education programme a huge success

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has far exceeded an initial target of delivering training to teachers for Transition Year (TY) road safety education.

The ‘Road Safety Matters’ programme, launched in September, aimed to deliver training to teachers from 30 schools in phase 1. However, due to overwhelming demand and positive feedback, the RSA has successfully delivered training to teachers from almost 140 schools nationwide representing over 12,700 students.

The programme is an innovative teacher-led programme developed by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), in partnership with IPB, the Department of Education and the Department of Transport.

- Advertisement -

The RSA have so far delivered in-person training sessions in six locations across the country, including Swinford, Athlone, Portlaoise, Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Letterkenny, allowing educators from all corners of Ireland to participate. The feedback from schools and teachers has been immensely positive, highlighting the vital importance of equipping young people with essential road safety knowledge.

Following the Hallowe’en break, it now be rolled out to students in the classroom setting through 10 modules including the components of a car, speed, alcohol, drugs, distractions, safety belts, vulnerable road users and learning to drive.

Sarah O’Connor, Director of Partnerships and External Affairs with the RSA commented:

“We are delighted to see such a high level of enthusiasm from schools and teachers across the country. The interest in the programme reflects a clear understanding of the importance of road safety education, and we look forward to continuing this momentum in the coming phases. We also want to thank our team and all the teachers and principals who facilitated in this in-person training which has received such tremendous feedback on how it’s been delivered.”

Mary Madden, Director of Schools from the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim (MSL) Education and Training Board (ETB) stated: “As soon as I saw the quality and impact of the RSA’s road safety training programme, I knew it would be of immense value to our schools.

“It equips teachers with the tools to effectively educate students on the importance of road safety, and the feedback from both staff and students has been overwhelmingly positive. I’m proud to have all our MSL ETB schools engaged in this vital initiative.”

This programme is part of the RSA’s ongoing efforts to promote road safety and empower the next generation of drivers and road users with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe on the roads.