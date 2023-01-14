MEP Kelleher meets Clare Young Scientists

Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher met students from St. Joseph’s Community College, Kilkee who were taking part in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in the RDS in Dublin this week.

Commenting after the visit, the Fianna Fáil MEP said, “The ability and talent of Ireland’s young people was firmly on display in the RDS. Their ability to think outside the box, to innovate and develop ideas and products that will improve society is simply awe-inspiring.

“As a country, we can be confident in our country’s future achievements in the fields of science, technology and innovation due to the success of this competition and the excitement it creates in schools about these topics right across the country,” concluded Kelleher.

Clare schools took home a total of 8 eight prizes in all from this year’s competition.

Scoil Mhuire student Alanna Hayes won first prize in the individual category for Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Her project was entitled “An analysis of routing algorithms for electronic design”.

The winners of the 59th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) were Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary won with their project Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development. The coveted prize was presented to the winners this evening in the RDS in Dublin by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said, ‘On behalf of the entire team at BT Ireland, I wish to thank each and every student who took part in this year’s exhibition for sharing your ideas with us. After a long three years, it has been a pleasure to welcome you all back to the event in person. The past week has been truly inspiring, and I am in awe of your unique and individual talents. The level of creativity, innovation and research displayed over the last number of days has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am humbled and grateful to be a part of it.

I would also like to extend my congratulations to all our winners, who join a special group of some of Ireland’s brightest minds. I have no doubt this is only the beginning of all the brilliant work you will go on to do. To all the teachers, parents, guardians and everyone who supported the students who entered on their journeys, I express my sincere thanks. We are hugely grateful also to our panel of esteemed judges, our sponsors and partners, and of course, our own BT team, without whom this magnificent Exhibition would not be possible.’