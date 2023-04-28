Lough Derg lifeboat assists two people on fishing boat

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called out this afternoon to assist two people on board an 18 foot fishing boat reported to have run aground on the Tipperary side of the lake.

At around 1.50pm, a member of the public raised the alarm reporting that a vessel was aground at Castlelough below Parker’s Point. Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry, paged the volunteer crew of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat.

The lifeboat was launched and volunteers quickly located the casualty vessel at a location close to a woodland shore south of Castlelough. The crew navigated the lifeboat through safe water close to the casualty vessel.

Using local knowledge and onboard navigation tools crew identified the edge of the rocky shoal on which the lakeboat was grounded. Observing the casualty vessel, it was evident it was pivoting on a rock mid-keel.

Carrying a handheld VHF radio and a general purpose line, an RNLI volunteer waded in to the casualty vessel and quickly established that the two people on board were safe and unharmed, and their boat not holed. The RNLI crew requested the skipper to lift their outboard engine to reduce drag whilst he eased the boat off the rock. The engine’s propellors were not damaged after the casualty vessel grounded.

The RNLI volunteer climbed aboard the casualty vessel, which then made way back out to safe water and alongside the lifeboat. The lifeboat informed Coast Guard watch officers in Valentia of the situation and of the decision to guide the lakeboat to safe harbour.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Station said: “We would urge boat users to wear their lifejacket and carry a means of communication.”