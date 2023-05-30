New operator of Coast Guard air search and rescue confirmed

The Government has announced that it has accepted a recommendation from the Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan TD and Minister of State Jack Chambers TD to offer the next Irish Coast Guard (IRCG) search and rescue aviation (SAR) contract to Bristow Ireland Limited.

The contract will provide for the day and night-time operation of four helicopter bases in Sligo, Shannon, Waterford and Dublin. In addition to the helicopter service, the new Coast Guard aviation service will, for the first time, also include a fixed wing aircraft element.

Subject to contract, the new IRCG aviation service contract will cost approximately €670million (excluding VAT) and will run for 10 years in the case of the helicopter service and five years in the case of fixed wing element of the service, with options to extend both services out to 13 years. The contract makes provision for the Air Corps to provide the fixed wing element of the service after five years.

- Advertisement -

The preferred bidder was selected following a comprehensive procurement project undertaken by the Department of Transport that included an initial market engagement process, a prequalifying process, an initial Request for Tender, a negotiation process, and final evaluation of a Best and Final Offer Tender from the shortlisted bidders.

“Over the coming weeks the Department of Transport will be working with the preferred bidder to finalise contracts. Further information will be provided in due course,” the statement said.