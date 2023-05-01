RNLI assists six people after cruiser ran aground

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat assisted six people on Sunday evening after their 40ft cruiser aground inside Rabbit Island on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6.00pm when a member of the public had reported that a cruiser was aground inside Rabbit Island and the Split Rock navigation mark near Rossmore Quay on the Galway shore.

A rescue operation was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Co Kerry.The volunteer crew of the Dromineer based RNLI lifeboat quickly located the casualty vessel close to Rossmore Quay. The lifeboat crew navigated through safe water to the casualty vessel and was alongside at 6.35pm.

There were 6 people on board the vessel and were all safe and unharmed. They were requested to put on their lifejackets. A RNLI lifeboat crew member transferred across to the casualty vessel and checked under the floorboards to confirm that the vessel was not holed.

Given the location and the weather, the helm made the decision to take the vessel off the shoal and asked crew to set up for a tow. The skipper of the casualty vessel was requested to empty their water tanks to lighten the boat.

Having established that it was not possible to take the vessel off the shoal from the bow of the casualty vessel, it was decided that four of the passengers would use their tender to take them to Rossmore Quay close by, their intended destination.

A passing fishing vessel took the remaining two passengers. Two experienced mariners offered support in their RIB and were asked to accompany the fishing vessel and the tender to shore.

With a RNLI lifeboat crew member remained on the casualty vessel and the lifeboat took back in all lines and established the bridle and tow on the stern of the cruiser which was then freed from the shoal and towed out in to safe water.

All drives, forward and astern, and the rudder were found to be in good working order. A second RNLI volunteer boarded the casualty vessel to prepare mooring lines while it made way under its own power to Rossmore Quay where it was safely tied up by 7.42pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI said: “The RNLI advises boat owners to plot your course and remain within the navigation channel. Always carry a means of communication so that if you find yourself in difficulty you can call 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue.”